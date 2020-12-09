Study finds local food systems respond nimbly to COVID-19 supply chain impacts

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had significant effects on supply chain systems around the world, simultaneously impacting farm labor, food processing, transportation, logistics, and demand. This resulted in stockpiling, empty grocery store shelves, and demand that far exceeded supply worldwide.

But there were also local effects closer to home. Dawn Thilmany, Ph.D., a professor in the Colorado State University Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, examined how in some cases local and regional food systems innovated more quickly to respond to market demand and policy changes when compared to national food systems during the pandemic.

Her findings were published in a joint study in Applied Economic Perspectives and Policy, “Local Food Supply Chain Dynamics and Resilience during COVID-19.” In addition to CSU, the study involved researchers from Mississippi State University, the University of Missouri, and North Carolina State University.

“By recruiting a team of engaged scholars from across the United States that work on all aspects of food systems (marketing, rural development, food safety, business development), this article was context-rich in terms of what each of us saw playing out in our region’s food supply chains,” Thilmany said.

Drivers of local responses

The study identified several main drivers that explain why local responses to COVID‐19 vary when compared with national food supply chain disruptions.

First, local food markets often have shorter supply chains that allow them to have greater flexibility and quicker response times. Producers in local food markets can communicate directly with their customer base and adapt quickly to changing needs.

Second, many local producers moved online to build new pathways to better serve consumers during the pandemic. Using an order-and-deliver model, just like many national grocery chains, local food markets were able to streamline the purchase process. In many cases, this resulted in larger orders from local buyers purchasing from ranchers, farmers and food and meat markets.

Third, regulatory agencies relaxed policies in response to the pandemic. New flexibilities included allowing to-go alcoholic beverages from restaurants, moving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits online, and allowing products that had originally been marked for wholesale (like larger boxes of beef or eggs) to be sold directly to consumers. Regulatory changes such as these further allowed local and regional food systems to react nimbly to the COVID-19 pandemic.