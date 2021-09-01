Student media starts year with new immersive training program

New this year, Colorado State University students beginning their journeys with The Rocky Mountain Collegian, the campus television station CTV and College Avenue magazine will participate in a five-week training program.

The idea was first pioneered a few years ago by KCSU, student media’s radio station. Hannah Copeland, the station’s general manager, spent the summer helping student media organize the program.

“The training programs are designed to get students trained a bit more efficiently, rather than our old training method,” said Student Media Adviser Jake Sherlock. “Get them working, get them started. The experiential learning part of student media is what makes it great.”

The first block of training kicked off last week, involving two weeks of instruction on what’s referred to as “all tracks,” or what everyone in a given department needs to know. At KCSU, for instance, that could be what words to never say on air to which artists to avoid playing.

From there, students participate in two weeks of specialty training for their chosen role, followed by one week of shadowing. Once the program is complete, participants can either begin a paid position in student media or take on a volunteer role until something opens up.

“Previously, getting involved put the onus on the student coming in to integrate themselves into the company, and get to know other students on their own and pick up from them,” Sherlock said. “This way I feel like we’re giving a guided tour before helping students figure out what they want to do.”