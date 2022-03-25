Student Legal Services celebrating 50 years with special event

Colorado State University’s Student Legal Services is celebrating 50 years with a special celebration on March 30.

The SLS team will be at the Kindness Lounge in the Lory Student Center on Wednesday, March 30, at 4 p.m. The informal event will include refreshments and T-shirt giveaways.

SLS helps CSU undergraduate and graduate students resolve their legal issues with as little disruption as possible to their educational endeavors. SLS focuses on educating students on the law and enabling them to help themselves resolve legal issues.

CSU Student Legal Services is one of the oldest SLS offices in the country, created as a service of student government in 1971 to provide advice to CSU students on a broad range of issues.

In 1978, a student referendum made the office independent of student government and funded by general student fees. SLS has used that funding model ever since, providing most of its services free of charge to students.