Student-led tiny house project lays foundation for affordable housing conversations

‘Healthy, stable, affordable’

The tiny house movement has grown in popularity in recent years – with a noticeable spike during the coronavirus pandemic – but city land-use codes and zoning regulations often present barriers for residents interested in alternative housing options.

“For tiny homes to be a viable city option, communities must work with municipalities to advocate for ordinances that integrate tiny home village language, which will expand current housing options,” said Delgado.

Fort Collins planners Sylvia Tatman-Burruss and Ryan Mounce are working to update the language in the city’s Land Use Code to be more inclusive of smaller housing units or other alternative dwellings.

In March, the interdepartmental team completed an update to the city’s Housing Strategic Plan, which now includes language and guidance to achieve its vision of ensuring everyone in the city has access to healthy, stable, affordable housing.

The plan assesses who currently has access to such housing, with design strategies for all residents regardless of status or identity; addresses residents’ physical and mental well-being; recognizes housing as “the most important platform for pursuing all other life goals” and a requirement for quality of life and health; and ensures adequate housing supply to prevent residents from ever having to spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

Tatman-Burruss is working with CSU graduate student Maria Steffen and political science senior Lauren Myli to compile and evaluate definitions for terms such as “tiny houses on wheels” and “accessory dwelling units” – evaluating how cities such as Seattle and Denver have incorporated and implemented them.

“The students are helping us understand aspects of our code that are constraining,” said Tatman-Burruss. “We plan to take their work and have that inform our approach to smaller dwelling units in different areas of the city. It’s very useful work.”