Student history projects connect the past and the present — in local bathrooms

Local bathroom breaks just got a lot more interesting, thanks to a CSU public history course’s “in-stall project.” The project is connecting Fort Collins’ past and present — all within the stalls of public restrooms.

Thomas Cauvin, a CSU assistant professor in the Department of History, assigns an interesting and engaging project for his public history students each semester. His idea of students creating panels and podcasts for last fall semester was no different.

“I came up with this in-stall and podcast public history project after coming up with two or three other ideas,” Cauvin said. “I wanted the students to learn about one topic connected to local history, and I wanted them to be able to communicate that history to the public here in Fort Collins.”