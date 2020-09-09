Student fee-supported services adapt during COVID-19

As in previous years, the Lory Student Center was the heart of student activity during the first week of classes for the Fall 2020 semester at Colorado State University. It just looked a little different.

Mask-wearing students flowed through the 350,000-square-foot building to visit the CSU Bookstore and grab a bite to eat. President Joyce McConnell was on hand with local legislators on the first day of classes to share words of encouragement, at a distance. Students were also active virtually — accessing a variety of services online, including Campus Information, Off-Campus Life and the Career Center.

“Similar to many areas across campus, we had hundreds of career staff and student employees working both in person and remotely over the summer to prepare the Lory Student Center for reopening to the public,” said Mike Ellis, assistant vice president and executive director of the Lory Student Center. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome for the first week of classes.”

Much like classes, research and other facets of CSU, services supported by student fees — such as the Lory Student Center, the CSU Health Network and many others — have had to adapt in the face of COVID-19.

Student fees support 19 areas across the university, ranging from Adult Learner & Veteran Services and the Associated Students of Colorado State University to the Committee for Disabled Student Accessibility and Women and Gender Advocacy Center.

Ellis explained that portions of the student fees go to fund the employees who make many of these services possible, whether it’s in person or virtually. He added that in the case of the LSC, all of the usual services continue to be available, including in-person services at the CSU Bookstore and Campus Information as well as the new, online educational and entertainment programs hosted by RamEvents.

In some instances, Ellis said LSC services have improved since moving online, pointing to the LSC Information Desk as an example. While there are still students working at the in-person Information Desk, he said the virtual chatline feature decreases wait times.

“Whether in person or online, students, staff and faculty can continue to experience the same high-quality services and programs designed intentionally to facilitate an inviting and inclusive community among all members of our Ram family,” he said.