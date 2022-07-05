Student Experience Project webinar to outline how universities can better address academic inequities

The Colorado State University community is invited to attend a July 13 webinar to unveil the results of the Student Experience Project, a national collaborative designed to develop methods and strategies to improve student success and experiences.
CSU is one of six member universities to participate in this collaborative to create clear steps to make the process of earning an undergraduate degree as welcoming and inclusive as possible.
“As a university that had already begun to apply social-psychological insights in its student success efforts, CSU was brought on board to help further explore their reach and potential, and to help anchor a national study,” said CSU Associate Provost Steve Dandaneau, who serves as executive director of the Association for Undergraduate Education at Research Universities, a consortium of research universities dedicated to improving the undergraduate learning experience.
The collaboration was comprised of higher education leaders, faculty, scholars and national education organizations committed to transforming the college student experience and creating equitable learning environments.
Register for webinar
Date/Time: Wednesday, July 13, 10-11 a.m. MST
Prior registration required: Register here.
According to organizers, those who attend this rollout webinar will be among the first to hear the results of the SEP’s new report, “Increasing Equity in College Student Experience: Findings from a National Collaborative,” which outlines how universities can better address academic inequities and make changes to support the well-being, engagement and academic outcomes of all students.
As part of the webinar, a panel will discuss the impact of classroom- and institution-driven changes to boost student belonging and academic achievement drawing on a data set of 10,000 students’ experiences. Additionally, attendees will receive scalable, evidence-based tools to boost students’ sense of belonging and other aspects of student experience that increase student success.
Organizers said the goal of the SEP is to have the outcomes of this coalition serve as a model for universities to increase degree completion rates and overall positive experiences for students.
“Research shows that several aspects of the student experience, including social belonging and identity safety, have a direct impact on academic achievement,” said Samantha Levine, associate director of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. “We’re thrilled to release the results of a years-long examination of impactful evidence-based practices instructors and institutions can use to improve students’ experiences and increase student success.”
Launched in 2019, the SEP built upon CSU’s two-decade commitment to student success. SEP is in partnership with the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, Coalition of Urban Serving Universities; College Transition Collaborative; Education Counsel; and PERTS: Project for Education Research that Scales.