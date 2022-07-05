Student Experience Project webinar to outline how universities can better address academic inequities

The Colorado State University community is invited to attend a July 13 webinar to unveil the results of the Student Experience Project, a national collaborative designed to develop methods and strategies to improve student success and experiences.

CSU is one of six member universities to participate in this collaborative to create clear steps to make the process of earning an undergraduate degree as welcoming and inclusive as possible.

“As a university that had already begun to apply social-psychological insights in its student success efforts, CSU was brought on board to help further explore their reach and potential, and to help anchor a national study,” said CSU Associate Provost Steve Dandaneau, who serves as executive director of the Association for Undergraduate Education at Research Universities, a consortium of research universities dedicated to improving the undergraduate learning experience.

The collaboration was comprised of higher education leaders, faculty, scholars and national education organizations committed to transforming the college student experience and creating equitable learning environments.