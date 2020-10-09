Still time to participate: C.A.N.S. Around The Oval enters final week on a high note

The final week of C.A.N.S. Around The Oval features five days of virtual “CANversations” as well as some exciting news on the “CANpaign’s” goals.

SLiCE, which organizes C.A.N.S. Around The Oval, is hosting virtual “CANversations Around Food,” focusing on the creative and collaborative hunger-relief efforts in Larimer County and beyond for World Food Week. The Zoom talks start on Monday, Oct. 12, and conclude on World Food Day on Friday, Oct. 16, the final day of the 30-day food/fund drive.

The sessions will cover a range of topics and programs, including food security, agri-food, SNAP benefits and Rams Against Hunger. Attendees can register at cans.colostate.edu to access each Zoom session. All are welcome to attend, and all sessions will be recorded.

According to C.A.N.S. (Cash And Nutritious Staples) organizers, the annual drive to collect nonperishable food and raise money for the Food Bank for Larimer County successfully reached its monetary goal of $34,000 on Oct. 8. The five-figure target honors the 34th year of the annual Colorado State University tradition.

“It’s pretty remarkable and greatly moving to see just how many ‘CANtributions’ have come in through virtual, remote and physically distanced means,” said Sarah Stephens, who serves as the senior program coordinator of community engagement and student staff development in SLiCE.

Stephens said that SLiCE traditionally doubles down on community-wide communications the Wednesday before World Food Week to spark any final interests and efforts to CANtribute. She said they cannot recall a time when so many monetary donations came in well before the donation deadline, and particularly within 36 hours.

Between Oct. 7 and 8, Stephens said 134 donors cumulatively poured in $17,000, on top of the $17,000 that had already been donated since the start of the campaign by 212 donors.

“We want to celebrate this early win – it’s clear the ‘Rams Take Care of Rams’ mentality is helping drive this momentum,” Stephens said. “These solo and collective acts of kindness are coming from fellow Rams and our local Northern Colorado neighbors – thank you. We look forward to seeing what more materializes from you all in the final days.”