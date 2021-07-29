Still time to help School is Cool help PSD students start the year right

Colorado State University’s signature program that provides K-12 students in need in the Poudre School District with the tools for success kicks into high gear the first full week in August, and there are plenty of ways for CSU employees to be part of the effort.

While all the time slots for stuffing grade-appropriate school supplies into backpacks on Wednesday, Aug. 4, have been filled, volunteers are still needed to organize the mountains of donated supplies on Tuesday so they are ready for the assembly line to begin so all 2,800 backpacks can be stuffed by the end of the day.

Help is also needed to load the backpacks on buses and deliver them to schools throughout Fort Collins on Thursday. Sign up at the School is Cool registration link.

“School is Cool is a massive effort that really makes a difference to kids in our community, and we just could not do it without all the dedicated CSU employees who give their time every summer,” said Collen Rodriguez, co-chair of the School is Cool organizing committee.