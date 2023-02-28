STEM conference for middle school girls returns to CSU April 2

Local nonprofit Expanding Your Horizons will host its fifth annual conference to foster STEM career aspirations among middle school girls at Colorado State University on April 2.

During the one-day conference, middle school girls (including cis girls, trans youth, gender non-conforming and/or non-binary youth) from the Front Range (including northern Colorado and southern Wyoming) get to participate in hands-on activities related to science, technology, engineering and math careers, led by inspiring women professionals.

The STEM workshops are led by women professionals with a passion for sharing what they do with girls in grades 6-8. Amber Rydholm, director of drug substance manufacturing at Cambrex, will be the keynote speaker.

The registration deadline is March 13.

Organizers say the event would not be possible without the continued support of CSU and the local community. Visit nocoeyh.wixsite.com/home to register middle schoolers for the conference, volunteer, donate or learn more.