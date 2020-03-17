Stay informed with letters from CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank

Shortly after transitioning into the role of full-time Chancellor of the Colorado State University System, Tony Frank began writing monthly letters to inform Coloradans and the general public of special announcements, challenges, and opportunities relating to the System’s campuses, engagement, and initiatives across the state.

Each monthly letter also includes links to the latest CSU System news; campus spotlights from CSU Pueblo, CSU Global, and CSU in Fort Collins; and insights, trends, and stories around the broader higher education landscape.

The monthly newsletters expand on the tradition of speeches and writing Frank established to communicate with the Fort Collins campus community during his 11-year tenure as CSU’s 14th president.

Click here to subscribe to Chancellor Frank’s monthly letter, as well as other CSU System newsletters to stay informed about the annual Water in the West Symposium, the future Spur campus at the National Western Center, and the Todos Santos Center in Baja California Sur, Mexico. Read Chancellor Frank’s March letter here.