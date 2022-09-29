State officials: Oct. 17 is deadline to file tax credits and get cash back

State officials recently issued a reminder for the CSU community and other audiences around Colorado: Even though tax day is behind us, Coloradoans can still get cash back if they haven’t already.

Those who missed the tax day deadline or got an extension have until Oct. 17 to file their taxes and receive cash back. Colorado families can still file a simplified tax return to get up to $3,600 per child through the Child Tax Credit. And Colorado residents can still file their state tax return to make sure they get an extra $750 cash back this fall through the Colorado Tax Rebate.

As part of a “Get Ahead Colorado” campaign, state officials are sharing resources for helping spread the word as well as a website where Coloradans can get assistance, including free tax preparation resources.

There are three free, easy ways to file. Coloradans can file their tax return for free online, snap photos of their tax documents to file remotely, or get in-person help at a Colorado VITA site location.

Answers to common questions can be found on a Learn page or on the Tax Tips blog, and free tax help and other resources can be accessed through 2-1-1.