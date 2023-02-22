State classified staff encouraged to apply for CPC’s $500 Educational Assistance Award

Kelly Hixson of Housing and Dining Facilities and Allyce Lobdell of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences were awarded the Educational Assistance Award this month by the Classified Personnel Council. The awards are $500 (less taxes) per recipient.

The awards were given in pursuit of educational and professional development activities. Hixson will be acquiring a professional certification related to her field, while Lobdell will be continuing her master’s program at CSU. The CPC congratulates them and is excited to help them on their professional and educational journeys.

State classified employees may use the Educational Assistance Award for any professional development or educational activity (workshops, certificates, or trades related course) or to meet needs associated with further education, such as tuition, books, gas for traveling to class, childcare expenses while participating in a training, etc.

Awards are still available. Apply at https://cpc.colostate.edu/annual-cpc-awards/educational-assistance/

Criteria:

• Must be a state classified employee affiliated with Colorado State University

• Employed at least 3/4 time

• State classified employee at CSU for at least two years as of award application submission

• Awards will be made to employees based on need as demonstrated by their application

• Past recipients are not eligible to reapply for three years

If you have any questions, contact the CPC Recognition Chairs at julia.innes@colostate.edu or holly.ritzman@colostate.edu.

For more information about the CPC and how to get involved or become a member, visit the council’s website.