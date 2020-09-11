Start the BLAST sequence: NCBI workshops help biological researchers

In the research world, high quality resources and tools are invaluable. High quality, free tools for any researcher to use, regardless of institutional affiliation or budget, for their entire career? That’s a game changer.

Colorado State University Libraries and the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a center within the National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health, are presenting four interactive workshops this month for biological researchers.

The popular workshops will introduce researchers to NCBI’s suite of free research tools and resources that address all areas of biotechnology information, including the widely used program BLAST, which the New York Times called “the Google of biological research.”