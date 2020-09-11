Start the BLAST sequence: NCBI workshops help biological researchers

In the research world, high quality resources and tools are invaluable. High quality, free tools for any researcher to use, regardless of institutional affiliation or budget, for their entire career? That’s a game changer.
Colorado State University Libraries and the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a center within the National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health, are presenting four interactive workshops this month for biological researchers.
The popular workshops will introduce researchers to NCBI’s suite of free research tools and resources that address all areas of biotechnology information, including the widely used program BLAST, which the New York Times called “the Google of biological research.”
Death by PowerPoint is the dread of all who sign up for a webinar, but attendees don’t have to worry about that with the hands-on NCBI workshops. Sessions include valuable practice runs and exercises so that students and researchers are prepared to use the tools and resources right away.
Questions about the workshop series can be directed to Sadie Skeels, manager of the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital Library, at Sadie.Skeels@colostate.edu
Schedule
An Update on NCBI BLAST and Other Sequence Analysis Tools
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Noon-3 p.m.
Session description and registration information on GoToWebinar
NCBI Resources for Animal and Plant Genomics Research
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Noon-3 p.m.
Session description and registration information on GoToWebinar
NCBI Resources for Pathogen (Bacteria & Virus) Genomics Research
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Noon-3 p.m.
Session description and registration information on GoToWebinar
NCBI Resources for Gene Expression and Genetic Variation Research
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Noon-3 p.m.
Session description and registration information on GoToWebinar