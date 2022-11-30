Staff councils open nomination process for annual awards

Administrative Professional Star Award

The AP Star award recognizes employees who demonstrate outstanding individual performance, make a difference, and shine in the CSU community. Do you work with an administrative professional who goes above and beyond in contributing to the CSU community and still maintains a healthy work-life integration? Click here to nominate them for the AP Star Award. Nominations are due Jan, 27.

Distinguished Administrative Professional Award

The Distinguished Administrative Professional Award (DAPA) recognizes administrative professionals with continuing meritorious and outstanding achievement in the areas of operational efficiency, leadership and mentoring, innovation, and the Principles of Community at Colorado State University. A maximum of five award recipients are selected each year, and these amazing individuals each receive a commemorative plaque and an award of $1,000. Click here to nominate someone for the DAPA. Nominations are due Feb. 10.

Outstanding Achievement Award

The Outstanding Achievement Award recognizes meritorious and outstanding achievement in job skills and/or service to the University by state classified employees. Up to five awards are granted each year, which consists of a plaque, an award of $1000, and special recognition at the Celebrate! CSU Awards Ceremony and Classified Personnel Council Recognition Luncheon. Nomination materials are also included in the recipient’s permanent employment record.

The Outstanding Achievement Award provides an important opportunity for the University community to recognize the valuable contribution of state classified employees at CSU. Consider nominating a deserving employee in your area. Nominations, which can be submitted by filling out the Outstanding Achievement Nomination Form, are due Feb. 10.

Positive Action Award

The Positive Action Award recognizes any individuals, groups, units or departments that have made a positive contribution to state classified employees at Colorado State University. Eligible recipients of the award include state classified employees, administrative professionals, faculty, or community members who significantly impact state classified employees for the better. Recipients receive a plaque recognizing their contribution. Additionally, their name is added to the CPC website, acknowledging the history of the award’s recipients.

The award is meant to showcase meaningful efforts, new initiatives, or best practices that foster a supportive work environment, improved campus climate, and/or positive work experiences for state classified employees. Nominations, which can be submitted by filling out the Positive Action Award Nomination Form, are due Feb. 10.

For more information, contact members of the CPC Recognition Committee (Holly.Ritzman@colostate.edu and

Julia.Innes@colostate.edu) or the APC Recognition Committee (Kelsey.Bustos@colostate.edu and Christie.Mathews@ColoState.edu)