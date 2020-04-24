Hundreds of people from across Metro Denver and Colorado were set to gather April 30 to celebrate the groundbreaking for Spur, the innovative new campus of the Colorado State University System at the National Western Center. Then COVID-19 changed everyone’s plans.

The celebration is delayed, yet the CSU System’s largest building initiative is moving ahead. Construction is starting this month, and Spur is set to open in 2022.

It will be like no other campus in Colorado: three buildings focused on lifelong learning about food, water and health, critical and interconnected topics in the West and around the globe. Spur, in the works for more than six years, will be within the ambitious urban redevelopment of the historic National Western Stock Show complex. The campus will be a vital part of the National Western Center, and its leaders already have launched robust outreach programs in the surrounding communities of North Denver and beyond.

The current pandemic is a stark reminder of the pressing need for collaborative research, education, and public outreach on topics that will be front and center at Spur, according to Tony Frank, chancellor of the CSU System.

“This crisis puts many things in perspective and heightens the importance of the Spur campus,” Frank said. “Spur is all about fostering joint research, providing free public access to education about issues that impact every facet of our lives, and encouraging deeper awareness and understanding of how food, water and health connect people and communities worldwide. If anything, this dire situation has reinforced our conviction that these issues are more important and more interconnected than ever before.”