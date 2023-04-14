‘Spring Fling’ events offer something for everyone at CSU April 21-23

April 21-23 will be a big weekend at Colorado State University.

From the Green vs. Gold spring football game and Grit Run 5K on April 22 to the Little Shop of Physics Spring Science Extravaganza the same day, a host of events have been planned around the theme “Spring Fling.”

The CSU Cycling Team Criterium as well as the CSU Marching Band Spring Extravaganza are also on April 22. There’s a wind symphony concert the night before, as well as the CSU Theatre production Machinal (with two more performances on April 22 and April 23).

Finally, the CSU Cycling Team’s Cobb Lake Road Race, CSUnity Day and a saxaphone studio recital are scheduled for Sunday, April 23.

Additional details are below.

Grit Run: 10 a.m., April 22

Register: https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?id=235477

Route: https://csurams.com/documents/2022/2/28//2022_Grit_ Run_Route.pdf?id=23141

Spring Football game: 1 p.m., April 22

https://csurams.com/news/2023/1/31/save-the-dates-2023-winter-and-spring-football-events

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 22

https://www.lsop.colostate.edu/sse/

CSUnity Day

Noon to 4 p.m., April 23

https://lsc.colostate.edu/slice/community-engagement/csunity/

CSU Cycling Team Criterium and Road Race

Oval Criterium: 8:40 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 22

Cobb Lake Road Race: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 23

https://www.bicyclecolorado.org/wp-content/up­loads/2023/03/4_22-23-CSU-Weekend_V4.docx.pdf

CSU Marching Band Spring Extravaganza

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 22

(Interested students may play with the band during the spring game)

https://music.colostate.edu/csu-marching-band-spring-game-extravaganza/

Wind Symphony Concert

7:30 p.m., April 21

https://music.colostate.edu/events/wind-symphony-concert-sound-and-smoke/

Machinal (play)

7:30 p.m., April 21

7:30 p.m., April 22

2 p.m., April 23

https://theatre.colostate.edu/events/machinal-by-sophie-tread­well-2-2023-04-30/

Saxophone Studio Recital

3 p.m., April 23

https://music.colostate.edu/events/saxophone-studio-recit­al-free-2/