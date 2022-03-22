Redesigned and reimagined CSU Magazine available online and in print

After a nearly 9-month hiatus, CSU Magazine has returned for Spring 2022, with a new look and feel, dedicated to bringing some of the best stories from campus to Colorado State University alumni and friends wherever they are.

The new design and editorial direction are based in part on the input received from more than 1,300 respondents to a reader survey in Fall 2021. The print version, which has been mailed to approximately 93,000 engaged alumni and friends, is supported by a new dedicated website developed specifically to provide an enhanced online experience.

Links and QR codes throughout the publication give instant access to the content online as well as expanded stories and multimedia and interactive features that just can’t be presented on the printed page. And everything on the site can be easily shared through social media with other members of the Ram Family – or anyone who would like to become a stalwart Ram.

This edition of SOURCE offers a sampling of content from the Spring 2022 issue of CSU magazine. Check out the stories, then explore the site where you’ll find all the popular features like Class Notes, Distinguished Alumni, and Rams Remember Rams, as well as a roundup of items from SOURCE and stunning photography from around campus.

Let the magazine team know what you think of the new site by emailing magazine@colostate.edu.