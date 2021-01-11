Spring 2021 at CSU town hall scheduled for Jan. 15

Colorado State University will host a town hall for the university community Friday, Jan. 15, to provide updates and answer questions about the Spring 2021 semester at CSU.

The Spring 2021 at CSU session will be hosted online via Zoom, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Members of the CSU community can register and access the Zoom link here. The session will also be recorded and captioned for later viewing.

Topics will include testing protocols, the spring academic schedule, university operations, and new and ongoing COVID-19 resources for students, faculty and staff. We will also share all that we know at this time about the COVID vaccine; read more on that topic here.

Panelists for the session will include:

• Marc Barker, Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

• Mike Hooker (moderator): Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach

• Blanche Hughes, Vice President for Student Affairs

• Kelly Long, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs

• Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

• Joyce McConnell, President

• Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President

Questions may be submitted prior to the sessions.