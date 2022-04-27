Rocky Mountain Student Media wins 10 awards from Society of Professional Journalists

“I had to quickly come up with a vision for what an alt-weekly would look like,” Leibee said. “I took the idea of adding a cannabis section from Westword, and a lot of our design ideas and photo ideas have been inspired by other alt-weeklies, but we still put our own twist on what this format could look like for a student newspaper.”

The format has given the student photographers on staff an opportunity to shine. Milo Gladstein, a third-year journalism student, received an SPJ award for a photo he took of CSU’s logging team in action.

“One of the things that draws me to journalism is that I love to always go and look for the deeper story,” he said. “And it doesn’t have to be a big photo piece: smaller assignments can be even more rewarding because we get to highlight people who have devoted their lives to something and are truly passionate about it.”

Design Managing Editor Devin Cornelius was also recognized by SPJ for his photography covering the Greater Colorado Air Show. An aviation buff himself, Cornelius said he was “just so happy to be there doing something I love.”

“I felt like that I really did my best work, and I’m so happy it was recognized because I put my heart and soul into every photo I took for the duration of the event,” he added.

The team at Rocky Mountain Student Media puts their hearts and souls into the work they do every single day.

“Every single person on our team really cares,” Leibee said. “We do sweat the small stuff, and we’re really invested in serving our community.”

See the full list of RMSMC awards below. To learn more about joining student media at CSU, go to https://rockymountainstudentmedia.com/