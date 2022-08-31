In the United States, an epidemic of depression and anxiety as well as rising rates of suicide affect two populations in particular: military veterans and university students.

To explore this topic, Colorado State University convened an array of scientists, filmmakers and technology experts Aug. 29 for a program titled “Collaborations in Mental Wellness,” hosted by the Office of the Vice President for Research. Speakers and panelists shared insights, tools and personal stories in an effort to bring greater awareness to people struggling with their mental health.

The event preceded the two-day DARPA Forward conference, hosted on CSU’s campus by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. “Collaborations in Mental Wellness” included remarks from two DARPA officials as well as technology solutions demonstrations.