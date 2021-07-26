Parking and road closures for August 2021

Sidewalks and bike paths closed south of LSC and west of Morgan Library Aug 4-5, Aug. 12-13

Sidewalks and bike paths in this area, which also include a portion of University Avenue, will be closed twice for construction work. The entire area will be fenced and not accessible to pedestrians or bicyclists. These closures are to add a pedestrian-bicycle roundabout in this area.

For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Jen Marley at (970) 568-6327.

See the map for the specific area and detours. Detour routes will be marked with signs. Note the bike dismount zones.

Library LSC Univ Ave PED BIKE Detour Plan

South College Parking Garage and nearby buildings closed Aug. 5

The parking garage, the Tiley House and University Square will be closed because of an emergency electrical repair. For more information, contact Facilities Electrical Engineer Rochelle Mellott at (970) 567-1637.

Portion of Center Avenue Mall, under Yates Hall and nearby building entries closed Aug. 8-13

The Center Avenue pedestrian mall north of and under Yates Hall will be closed to all access. Building entries in this area will be closed. A portion of West Pitkin Street will be closed for a crane, but Pitkin Street remains open for pedestrians and bikes in this area. The pedestrian bridge inside Yates Hall and the adjacent elevator will also be closed. This is to replace a utility on the roof.

For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Steve Kim at (970) 286-5846.

See the map for pedestrian and bike detour maps. Detour signs will be in place.

Yates Center Ave Mall Outage Map

