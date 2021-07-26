Parking and road closures for August 2021

Sidewalks and bike paths closed south of LSC and west of Morgan Library Aug 4-5, Aug. 12-13
Sidewalks and bike paths in this area, which also include a portion of University Avenue, will be closed twice for construction work. The entire area will be fenced and not accessible to pedestrians or bicyclists. These closures are to add a pedestrian-bicycle roundabout in this area.
For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Jen Marley at (970) 568-6327.
See the map for the specific area and detours. Detour routes will be marked with signs. Note the bike dismount zones.
South College Parking Garage and nearby buildings closed Aug. 5
The parking garage, the Tiley House and University Square will be closed because of an emergency electrical repair. For more information, contact Facilities Electrical Engineer Rochelle Mellott at (970) 567-1637.
Portion of Center Avenue Mall, under Yates Hall and nearby building entries closed Aug. 8-13
The Center Avenue pedestrian mall north of and under Yates Hall will be closed to all access. Building entries in this area will be closed. A portion of West Pitkin Street will be closed for a crane, but Pitkin Street remains open for pedestrians and bikes in this area. The pedestrian bridge inside Yates Hall and the adjacent elevator will also be closed. This is to replace a utility on the roof.
For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Steve Kim at (970) 286-5846.
See the map for pedestrian and bike detour maps. Detour signs will be in place.