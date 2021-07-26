Parking and road closures for August 2021

Sidewalks and bike paths in this area, which also include a portion of University Avenue, will be closed twice for construction work. The entire area will be fenced and not accessible to pedestrians or bicyclists. These closures are to add a pedestrian-bicycle roundabout in this area.

For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Jen Marley at (970) 568-6327.

See the map for the specific area and detours. Detour routes will be marked with signs. Note the bike dismount zones.