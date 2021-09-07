Facilities Management updates: September 2021

The outside access to the elevator in the General Services Building (GSB) will not be available between Sept. 13-15 due to some upcoming construction work. This access is on the south side of the building.

The elevator can still be accessed from inside the building during typical business hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The elevator can still be accessed internally through the Environmental Services office, and there are wayfinding signs in the building that note this information and direct people to the elevator. However, after hours, the elevator would not be able to be accessed during construction.

For more information, contact the following Facilities Remodel and Construction Services project manager Steve Kellums at (970) 556-7384 or Dan Kozlowski at (970) 567-1365.