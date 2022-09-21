Multiple disease vaccine clinic on Main Campus on Sept. 26

The Colorado Department of Public Health will host a multiple-disease vaccine mobile clinic on Main Campus on Monday, Sept. 26.

The mobile clinic will provide vaccines for monkeypox, COVID and flu, as well as COVID boosters. Both first and second doses of monkeypox and COVID vaccines are available. All vaccines are free.

The clinic, which is staged in an RV, will be parked in the Moby parking lot from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To ensure a vaccine, please register at https://www.comassvax.org//appointment/en/reg/2146031292.

About monkeypox and monkeypox vaccines

Anyone can develop and spread monkeypox. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease but is spread through prolonged, close contact. The Colorado Department of Public Health is prioritizing eligibility for a vaccine for individuals who:

Have had multiple sex partners in the last 14 days.

Have had sexual partners they did not previously known in the last 14 days.

Have had close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur.

Anyone identified by a public health official as having had high risk (prolonged, close) contact with someone with monkeypox.

Cases have disproportionately impacted gay, queer and other men who have sex with men, though anyone of any sexual orientation can develop and spread monkeypox.

For detailed criteria for vaccines set by the state, please see this link.

Similar to other contagious diseases, anyone identified to have monkeypox may be required by the state’s public health department to take specific steps to help stop the spread to others.

Additional information about vaccines available through the clinic

Public health officials advise that COVID and monkeypox vaccines should be given at least 28 days apart.

For information about who should consider getting a monkeypox vaccine, please see this advice from the Centers for Disease Control (hyperlink to https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/vaccines/vaccine-basics.html).

A limited number of COVID boosters will be available on a first come, first served basis.

For questions about the vaccine clinic, please contact the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at cdphe.information@state.co.us or call (303) 692-2000 or 1-800-886-7689, TDD line for hearing impaired: 711.