SOMOS Latinx/é Graduation Award recipients honored

La Conexion Participant Award

Recipient: Juan Hernandez-Romo

Recognizes a first-year/ transfer student who actively participates in La Conexion, demonstrates a commitment to the program, actively encourages and supports their peers and upholds La Conexion’s core values.

Latinx/e Graduate Student Award

Recipient: Roxanna Martinez

Honoring a master’s or doctoral Latinx/e student who excels in their academic field through research, practice and or community engagement. The recipient of this award is a student who is actively engaged in giving back to their community through their fieldwork.

Mary Ontiveros Latinx/e Faculty/Staff Award

Recipient: Kathy Sisneros

Celebrating a CSU Latinx/e faculty or staff member who has impacted CSU or Northern Colorado Latinx/e communities through their work, practice, research, scholarship, mentorship or contributions. This award, founded in 2021, is given in honor of the legacy of Mary Ontiveros, emeritus vice president for diversity. Ontiveros was a CSU alumna and began her career at CSU in Admissions and El Centro, serving as interim Director of El Centro for some time. She worked in a variety of areas on campus throughout the course of her 45 years, ending her career as the first Vice President for Diversity. Mary contributed significantly to the Latinx/e community at CSU and throughout the state of Colorado in ways that will have long-lasting impacts on the comunidad.

Dr. Guadalupe Salazar Outstanding Student Legacy Award

Recipient: Valarie Lopez

Awarded to one undergraduate student who demonstrates excellent academic achievement with at least 60 completed academic credits (junior or senior standing) and is in good academic standing. This student initiates programming and community involvement, demonstrates strong leadership, and exemplifies integrity in their daily lives.