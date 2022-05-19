SOMOS Latinx/é Graduation Award recipients honored

More than 70 CSU students received stoles from El Centro’s SOMOS Latinx/e Graduation on May 6. El Centro Director Dora Frias and Assistant Director Michelle Cadena delivered a bilingual address to the 2022 graduating Latinx/e students, their families, and staff at a largely attended event in the Lory Student Center ballroom.
El Centro accepted nominations this spring from across campus to decide the winners for the 2022 awards in four categories. The following winners were announced at the ceremony.
La Conexion Participant Award
Recipient: Juan Hernandez-Romo
Recognizes a first-year/ transfer student who actively participates in La Conexion, demonstrates a commitment to the program, actively encourages and supports their peers and upholds La Conexion’s core values.
Latinx/e Graduate Student Award
Recipient: Roxanna Martinez
Honoring a master’s or doctoral Latinx/e student who excels in their academic field through research, practice and or community engagement. The recipient of this award is a student who is actively engaged in giving back to their community through their fieldwork.
Mary Ontiveros Latinx/e Faculty/Staff Award
Recipient: Kathy Sisneros
Celebrating a CSU Latinx/e faculty or staff member who has impacted CSU or Northern Colorado Latinx/e communities through their work, practice, research, scholarship, mentorship or contributions. This award, founded in 2021, is given in honor of the legacy of Mary Ontiveros, emeritus vice president for diversity. Ontiveros was a CSU alumna and began her career at CSU in Admissions and El Centro, serving as interim Director of El Centro for some time. She worked in a variety of areas on campus throughout the course of her 45 years, ending her career as the first Vice President for Diversity. Mary contributed significantly to the Latinx/e community at CSU and throughout the state of Colorado in ways that will have long-lasting impacts on the comunidad.
Dr. Guadalupe Salazar Outstanding Student Legacy Award
Recipient: Valarie Lopez
Awarded to one undergraduate student who demonstrates excellent academic achievement with at least 60 completed academic credits (junior or senior standing) and is in good academic standing. This student initiates programming and community involvement, demonstrates strong leadership, and exemplifies integrity in their daily lives.
See more from the SOMOS Latinx/é Graduation Award ceremony at elcentro.colostate.edu/somos-latinx-e-graduation.