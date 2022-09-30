CSU taking part in event to celebrate launch of 20 new solar installations

The general public is invited to celebrate solar power at CSU during an event on Oct. 11, where project partners, campus leaders and Gov. Jared Polis will showcase the solar project and highlight the importance of clean, sustainable energy. Learn how to register at: col.st/4oBCp.

Project managers will also offer tours showcasing some of CSU’s 41 solar installations.

“We have sites on the Main, South and Foothills campuses – it’s spread around CSU and shows our effort to meet our climate neutrality goals,” said Tony Flores, a CSU project manager.

The project was powered by an agreement with locally-based and Certified B Corporation’s Solaris Energy and Namaste Solar, an employee-owned cooperative based in Colorado. Standard Solar is the project’s long-term owner and operator.

Namaste Solar designed and constructed the solar arrays. Solaris Energy provided the financing, contract, and development services for the project. Standard Solar will be the owner and provide long-term operations and maintenance. CSU will pay a fixed rate for the solar energy throughout the lifespan of the arrays, but will retain ownership of the Renewable Energy Credits attributed to the new systems in order to help meet its climate goals.

“We will be paying the same for the power coming out of those solar arrays in 2050 as we do today,” Dollard said. “It’s a great investment for the University and it allows us to get solar on our buildings at a very low financial risk.”

The following buildings are now home to new solar arrays thanks to this project: