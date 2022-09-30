CSU taking part in event to celebrate launch of 20 new solar installations

Colorado State University is now 20 steps closer to its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030.
That’s thanks to a two-year solar project that has added 20 new installations to roofs and patches of open land across the University’s Fort Collins campuses – which will create enough electricity to power the equivalent of 827 homes.
This nearly doubles the number of solar installations at CSU.
“It shows our commitment to sustainability in a tangible way,” said Carol Dollard, an energy engineer for CSU who helps manage the design and installation of renewable energy systems.
CSU Solar Celebration
When: Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 1-3 p.m.
Where: The Pavilion at Colorado State University, 920 W. Plum St., Fort Collins
What: Project partners, campus leaders and Gov. Jared Polis will discuss CSU’s latest solar project and the importance of sustainable energy. Appetizers and light refreshments will be served.
For more details and to register, visit col.st/4oBCp.
Project managers will also offer tours showcasing some of CSU’s 41 solar installations.
“We have sites on the Main, South and Foothills campuses – it’s spread around CSU and shows our effort to meet our climate neutrality goals,” said Tony Flores, a CSU project manager.
The project was powered by an agreement with locally-based and Certified B Corporation’s Solaris Energy and Namaste Solar, an employee-owned cooperative based in Colorado. Standard Solar is the project’s long-term owner and operator.
Namaste Solar designed and constructed the solar arrays. Solaris Energy provided the financing, contract, and development services for the project. Standard Solar will be the owner and provide long-term operations and maintenance. CSU will pay a fixed rate for the solar energy throughout the lifespan of the arrays, but will retain ownership of the Renewable Energy Credits attributed to the new systems in order to help meet its climate goals.
“We will be paying the same for the power coming out of those solar arrays in 2050 as we do today,” Dollard said. “It’s a great investment for the University and it allows us to get solar on our buildings at a very low financial risk.”
The following buildings are now home to new solar arrays thanks to this project:
- Laurel Village (Alpine and Pinon)
- Corbett Hall
- Warner College of Natural Resources
- Johnson Family Equine Hospital
- Nancy Richardson Design Center
- Global Foods Innovation Center
- South College Parking Garage
- Translational Medicine Institute
- Equine Performance Analysis Facility
- Parmelee Hall
- Agricultural Research, Development and Education Center
- Natural Resources Research Center (buildings B and D)
- CSU Health and Medical Center
- Aggie Village North (Cottonwood, Lodgepole and Walnut)
- Two ground mounted installations on the SW edge of the Foothills Campus
Powering the future at CSU
Dollard said solar is just one component of CSU’s plan to be powered by 100% renewable energy by 2030. The University’s strategy involves everything from energy reduction to wind to the Moby geoexchange system, which was recently recognized by industry leaders as the project of the year.
Solar first came to CSU in 2009, when the University installed its first array on the Engineering Building in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office. It was the largest array in Fort Collins at the time.
Shortly thereafter, the University installed a 30-acre solar plant at Christman Field on the Foothills Campus. The 5.3 megawatt plant provides about 25% of the electricity needs for the 1,438-acre campus.
Other buildings that are home to solar installations include the Lory Student Center, Morgan Library, Student Recreation Center, University Center for the Arts, Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Behavioral Sciences Building, Academic Village, Braiden Hall and Edwards Hall.
The interactive map below highlights all of the sustainability projects at CSU:
About Solaris Energy
Solaris Energy is a certified B-Corp and 1% for the Planet member with a team that provides experienced, value-driven solar development, finance and asset management services. The company accelerates the widespread deployment of distributed solar energy systems by offering non-residential customers low-cost PPA and SSA financing to reduce their environmental impact, increase their bottom line and participate in the worldwide shift to renewable energy. Solaris Energy’s dedicated team of passionate individuals has been providing these services since 2008, building a strong track record of proven and cost-effective renewable energy solutions across all sectors of energy consumers.
About Namaste Solar
Founded in Colorado in 2005, Namaste Solar is a fully integrated solar energy company providing services from design to install to ongoing support. We work with homeowners, commercial properties, municipalities, universities, hospitals, utilities and community solar developers. To date, we have installed more than 10,000 clean renewable solar systems. As a Certified B Corporation and a Colorado public benefit corporation, we are on a mission to transform energy and transform the way business operates. We are 100% employee-owned, and our ownership mindset shows in the quality of our work.
About Standard Solar
Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 18 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 300 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar.