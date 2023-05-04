SoGES names Sustainability Leadership Fellows for 2023-2024

The School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) at Colorado State University has announced the selection of 20 early career scientists as Sustainability Leadership Fellows for the 2023-24 academic year.
This cohort represents 16 departments and units and six colleges at CSU. The school’s Sustainability Leadership Fellows program prepares future innovators and thought leaders with state-of-the-art science communication and career development training.
In one school year, Fellows receive training to become leaders. The program focuses on building skills to adeptly understand, translate, adapt and communicate their sustainability expertise so they can have a meaningful impact on the social-environmental-economic challenges the world faces.
Fellows receive training in science communication, engagement, identifying shared values, interacting with policy, building effective teams and other professional development skills to incorporate meaningful strategies into their future sustainability careers.
The SoGES program is among the first of its kind and is one of the longest running programs of its type in North America. The 2023-24 year will mark the 13th cohort and 260 fellows trained through SoGES.
The program is in a collaborative network with other higher education institutions across the U.S. and Canada to continually integrate best practices, share ideas and imbue cutting-edge training as part of the ANGLES network: A Network for Graduate Leadership in Sustainability.
SoGES recognizes that CSU’s future Ph.D.s and postdoctoral researchers are a primary informational resource for the complex decisions that can move the world towards a sustainable future. The Sustainability Leadership Fellows program exists to provide additional skills and expertise to these sustainability experts so they can better tackle these grand challenges in their future careers.
To learn more about the SoGES Sustainability Leadership Fellows program and the ANGLES network, which is headquartered at SoGES, contact Aleta Rudeen Weller, senior research and engagement officer.
2023-2024 Sustainability Leadership Fellows
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES
Lily Durkee, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Agricultural Biology and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Ruth Hufbauer
Sam Leuthold, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Soil and Crop Sciences and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Francesca Cotrufo
Huma Tariq, Ph.D. student, Department of Soil and Crop Sciences advisor: Thomas Borch
COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SCIENCES
Srijesh Pradhan, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Construction Management and Civil & Environmental Engineering, advisor: Erin Arneson
COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS
Vedanshi Nevatia, Ph.D. student, Department of Economics, advisor: Daniele Tavani
Emilia Ravetta, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Sociology, advisor: Stephanie Malin and KuoRay Mao
COLLEGE OF NATURAL SCIENCES
Danielle Demateis, Ph.D. student, Department of Statistics, advisor: Ander Wilson
Sabari Kumar, Ph.D. student, Department of Chemistry, advisor: Seonah Kim
Mj Riches, Postdoctoral fellow, Department of Chemistry, mentor: Delphine Farmer
Marina Rodriguez, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Biology, advisor: Kristen Ruegg
Alex Siggers, Ph.D. student, Department of Biology and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Melinda D. Smith
Morgan Sparks, Postdoctoral fellow, Department of Biology, mentor: W. Chris Funk
WALTER SCOTT, JR. COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Mohamed Abdelhafez, Ph.D. student, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, advisor: Hussam Mahmoud
Fawzi Khalife, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering and Construction Management, advisor: Mehmet Ozbek
Ben Platt, Ph.D. student, Department of Mechanical Engineering, advisor: Todd Bandhauer
Alyssa Stansfield, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Atmospheric Science, mentor: Kristen Rasmussen
WARNER COLLEGE OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Randall Bonnell, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Geosciences, advisor: Dan McGrath
Joshua Carrell, Ph.D. student, Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship, advisor: Sarah J. Hart
Samuel Lewis, Ph.D. student, Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology, advisor: Yoichiro Kanno
Maksim Sergeyev, Postdoctoral Fellow, Colorado Natural Heritage Program, mentor: Ana Davidson
###
About the School of Global Environmental Sustainability
The School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) is at the core of a growing number of exciting sustainability initiatives in research, education, and engagement at Colorado State University. SoGES serves as a hub to connect CSU’s community of scholars and practitioners interested in applying interdisciplinary perspectives to large-scale environmental, economic, and social questions not easily addressed through traditional approaches. For more information, go to sustainability.colostate.edu.
For questions about this story, contact Aleta Rudeen Weller, senior research and engagement officer.