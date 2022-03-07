SoGES lead scientist Pat Keys uses computational text analysis to create Arctic region science fiction based on science facts

Global climate change has made the future of the Arctic region uncertain.

Colorado State University researcher and instructor Pat Keys says that the possible futures could be positive, negative or somewhere in between.

Keys, the lead scientist for the School of Global Environmental Sustainability, said he may be the first to combine computational text analysis to gather themes about the Arctic and then use a story-based scenario process to write 10 short science fiction stories.

Keys said “futuring” of the Arctic has been done for decades.

“The Arctic is a place that is changing faster than almost anywhere else on the planet in terms of climate change,” said Keys, adding that the region has long been characterized in scenarios by fossil fuel companies and for its cultural, ecological and governmental diversities. “It’s changing before our eyes.”