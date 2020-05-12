SoGES announces Sustainability Leadership Fellows

Colorado State University’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability has selected 20 early-career investigators as Sustainability Leadership Fellows for the next academic year. This group represents 13 departments and units, and six colleges at the university.
The Sustainability Leadership Fellows program prepares future innovators and thought leaders with state-of-the-art science communication and career development training. According to the School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES), the program is one of the first of its kind and is one of the longest-running programs of this type in North America.
SoGES Director Diana Wall said with this incoming group, 200 sustainability scientists will be trained through this competitive program.
SoGES Senior Research and Engagement Officer Aleta Weller said that “more will be asked of future sustainability experts than ever before. Through this program, we are equipping up-and-coming leaders with a suite of knowledge and skills to better address the big global challenges we face.”
SoGES recognizes that CSU’s academic researchers and doctoral students are a primary informational resource for the complex decisions that will determine our environmental future.
Over the course of one year, the fellows receive training to prepare them to be leaders for the future. They learn to: effectively communicate science to the media and public, professional development skills and techniques and strategies to build successful careers that incorporate meaningful engagement and interdisciplinarity.
2020-21 Fellows
College of Agricultural Sciences
Janak Joshi, postdoctoral fellow, Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, mentor: Adam Heuberger
Shelby McClelland, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Soil and Crop Sciences and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Meagan Schipanski
Laura van der Pol, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, Graduate Degree Program in Ecology and Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory, advisor: Francesca Cotrufo
College of Liberal Arts
James Hale, postdoctoral fellow, Department of Sociology, mentor: Michael Carolan
College of Natural Sciences
Erin Boedicker, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Chemistry, advisor: Delphine Farmer
Rebecca Cheek, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Biology and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: W. Chris Funk
Carrie Chennault, postdoctoral fellow, Department of Statistics, mentor: Melissa McHale
Lauren Hoskovec, Ph.D. student, Department of Statistics, advisor: Ander Wilson
Cassidy Jackson, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Chemistry, advisor: Joseph Zadrozny
Pascal Jundt, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Physics, advisor: Jim Sites
Danielle Lin Hunter, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Biology and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Meena Balgopal
Alexander Mauro, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Biology and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Cameron Ghalambor
Clara Tibbetts, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Chemistry, advisor: Amber Krummel
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Lyndsey Gray, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology, advisor: Brian Foy
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Ali Akherati, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Atmospheric Science, advisor: Shantanu H. Jathar
Michael Cheeseman, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Atmospheric Science, advisor: Jeffrey Pierce
Zachary Labe, postdoctoral fellow, Department of Atmospheric Science, mentor: Elizabeth A. Barnes
Zane Martin, postdoctoral fellow, Department of Atmospheric Science, mentor: Eric Maloney
Warner College of Natural Resources
Kristin Davis, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Liba Pejchar
Nathan Hahn, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: George Wittemyer
