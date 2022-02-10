SoGES ’22-23 Leadership Fellows program seeks applications

The School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) seeks applications from Colorado State University advanced Ph.D. students and early career postdoctoral fellows to be a 2022-2023 Sustainability Leadership Fellow.

The SoGES Sustainability Leadership Fellows program prepares future innovators and thought leaders with state-of-the-art science communication and career development training.

During the course of one year, Fellows receive: training to effectively communicate science to the media and public; professional development skills and techniques; and strategies to build successful careers that incorporate meaningful science communication, engagement and interdisciplinarity.

Application deadline: March 11, 2022

For more information and to apply, visit: sustainability.colostate.edu/slf-application

Questions? Contact Aleta Weller, SoGES senior research and engagement officer at aleta.weller@colostate.edu