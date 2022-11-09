Slideshow: National First-Generation College Celebration event on LSC Plaza

By

  • CSU community members celebrating
  • First Gen poster
  • CSU community members celebrating
  • CSU community members celebrating
  • First Gen buttons
  • CSU community members celebrating

Photos by John Eisele

CSU marked the National First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 8 with a host of activities on the Lory Student Center Plaza.

There were giveaways such as T-shirts, candy, stickers and beanies; music and other entertainment; photo opportunities; and chances to connect with first-generation students, faculty and support staff.

“The presence of our first-generation peers and colleagues at CSU shapes our collective character and lends to a proud Ram legacy,” Interim Provost Janice Nerger said in a Nov. 7 email about the event. “A legacy that is meaningful, powerful, and reflects CSU’s values of access and inclusive excellence.

This event was sponsored by the Office of the Provost and Student Success Initiatives, as well as the Office of Inclusive Excellence, The Access Center and Academic Advancement Center.

Tags assigned to this story

Academic Advancement CenterCommunity for ExcellenceOffice of the ProvostStudent SuccessStudent success initiativeThe Access Center

CSU MarComm Staff

More posts by CSU MarComm Staff