Slideshow: National First-Generation College Celebration event on LSC Plaza

Photos by John Eisele

CSU marked the National First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 8 with a host of activities on the Lory Student Center Plaza.

There were giveaways such as T-shirts, candy, stickers and beanies; music and other entertainment; photo opportunities; and chances to connect with first-generation students, faculty and support staff.

“The presence of our first-generation peers and colleagues at CSU shapes our collective character and lends to a proud Ram legacy,” Interim Provost Janice Nerger said in a Nov. 7 email about the event. “A legacy that is meaningful, powerful, and reflects CSU’s values of access and inclusive excellence.

This event was sponsored by the Office of the Provost and Student Success Initiatives, as well as the Office of Inclusive Excellence, The Access Center and Academic Advancement Center.