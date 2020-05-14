SLiCE launches interactive volunteer website for CSU community

CSUnity 2020: Re-Envisioned features

The website, launched in April for National Volunteer Week, offers service opportunities in an attempt to meet today’s immediate community needs and priorities.

Community Agency Volunteer Requests: A volunteer request intake form for local nonprofits to submit for one-time or ongoing needs.

Immediate Volunteer Opportunities: A collection of ongoing and one-time volunteer opportunities offered virtually (online/telecommunication), in-person in Northern Colorado, and remotely outside of Northern Colorado for Rams who are able/interested in volunteering.

Neighborly Acts of Kindness by Others: A collection of articles recognizing voluntary acts of kindness springing up locally and elsewhere.

Resident Relief Resources: A list of alternative options for local neighbors to request volunteer help via local nonprofits.

Submit Your Own Acts of Kindness: The chance to submit any time spent volunteering since July 2019 up through June 2020 for the Rams 150 Service Challenge, part of CSU’s Sesquicentennial observance.