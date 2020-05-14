SLiCE launches interactive volunteer website for CSU community

SLiCE has transformed its annual service day event, CSUnity, into an online, regularly updated source of community engagement opportunities and alternatives.
Community service continues in new and innovative ways at Colorado State University.
SLiCE — Student Leadership, Involvement, & Community Engagement — has taken its annual service day event, CSUnity, online with CSUnity 2020: Re-Envisioned, a dynamic and regularly updated source of community engagement opportunities and alternatives.
“Our hope is for this website to serve as a source of inspiration, as well as direction, for those who wish to volunteer in new, creative, and impactful ways; are connected with nonprofits seeking volunteers; and/or are local residents seeking more support,” said Sarah Stephens, senior program coordinator of community engagement and student staff development.
CSUnity 2020: Re-Envisioned features
The website, launched in April for National Volunteer Week, offers service opportunities in an attempt to meet today’s immediate community needs and priorities.
Community Agency Volunteer Requests: A volunteer request intake form for local nonprofits to submit for one-time or ongoing needs.
Immediate Volunteer Opportunities: A collection of ongoing and one-time volunteer opportunities offered virtually (online/telecommunication), in-person in Northern Colorado, and remotely outside of Northern Colorado for Rams who are able/interested in volunteering.
Neighborly Acts of Kindness by Others: A collection of articles recognizing voluntary acts of kindness springing up locally and elsewhere.
Resident Relief Resources: A list of alternative options for local neighbors to request volunteer help via local nonprofits.
Submit Your Own Acts of Kindness: The chance to submit any time spent volunteering since July 2019 up through June 2020 for the Rams 150 Service Challenge, part of CSU’s Sesquicentennial observance.
Community service online
To view a creative demonstration of remote volunteering by CSU students, check out Clarinet Club at CSU’s virtual performance of “Londonderry Air (O Danny Boy).”
Fifteen members of this student organization, along with two of their advisers, volunteered to remotely practice, record and distribute this performance to more than 10 local nonprofits and organizations. Together, they volunteered more than 35 hours during National Volunteer Month in April.
“Overall, we encourage members of our Ram Community, whether near or far, to connect with their local communities during this rapidly evolving time,” Stephens said. “A giant thank you to those who have already contributed before National Volunteer Week and to those who do so thereafter.”
Get involved
The CSU community is encouraged to visit the CSUnity 2020: Re-Envisioned website at csunity.colostate.edu.