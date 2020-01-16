Ski-S-U bus tickets now available to faculty and staff

Do you want to get away to ski this season but don’t want to deal with traffic? Colorado State University faculty and staff can now take the round-trip Ski-S-U bus to the slopes, thanks to Parking and Transportation Services.

All current employees (including Administrative Professionals, State Classified and faculty) with a CSU ID can purchase up to two tickets for $30 each. There are 12 employee tickets available on each Ski-S-U trip.

Employee tickets are available for purchase until midnight on the Wednesday prior to the trip, or until sold out.

Dates/resorts

• Saturday, Jan. 25 – Winter Park

• Sunday, Jan. 26 – Keystone

• Saturday, Feb. 1– Breckenridge

• Saturday, Feb. 8 – Steamboat

• Sunday, Feb. 9 – Keystone

• Saturday, Feb. 15 – Copper Mountain

• Saturday, Feb. 22 – Winter Park

• Saturday, Feb. 29 – Breckenridge

• Saturday, March 7– Copper Mountain

• Sunday, March 8 – Breckenridge

• Saturday, March 28 – Winter Park

• Saturday, April 4 – Arapaho Basin

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to the Ski-S-U webpage.