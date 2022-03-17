Sights and scenes from CSU’s trip to the NCAA Tournament

CSU’s expected No. 1 problem

Michigan’s 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson averaged 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. The left-hander is a massive presence on both ends of the court for the Wolverines.

CSU coach Niko Medved said this week they would have a Plan A and a Plan B to limit Dickinson.

“He’s 7-1. He’s got great hands. Can really, really score. He’s a terrific passer,” Medved said. “There’s a reason why he’s one of the leading scorers in the Big Ten. He’s one of the best bigs in the country. It’s difficult to keep him off his spots in the post and he’s very tough to stop when he catches it.”

CSU’s tallest players know they will have to take turns trying to tame Dickinson, who was a top 10 finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

“I’ve got something to do with it,” chuckled Dischon Thomas, CSU’s 6-foot-8 forward. “I’ve got to guard him (at times), so that’s definitely going to take a lot of energy. He’s huge, 7-1 about 260. So, he’s definitely a load down there. He’s really skilled, so it’s going to be a great matchup.”

James Moors, who is 6-foot-10, gave a more exact answer: “We have to really lock into our ball-screen defense and just post defense in general.”

CSU’s Adam Thistlewood said Dickinson’s game is a bit like that of Wyoming center Graham Ike (19.5 points, 9.6 rebounds) and Fresno State’ 7-footer Orlando Robinson, who averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

“They’re both terrific bigs,” Thistlewood said. “Being able to play against them during the year is definitely going to help us in this game. Everyone’s got to show up. Everyone’s got to live in the moment and play their hearts out. And I think we will do that.”

Medved, who had 7-1, 240-pound Jacob Jennison emulate Dickinson in practice, accepts that Michigan’s big man will get his points.

“You’ve got to do your best to try to take away his real estate and not let him catch it on the spots that he wants to catch it on,” Medved said. “With great players, they’re going to make shots no matter what you do; they’re going to score. And we’ve got some players like that, too.”