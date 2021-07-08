Sidewalk closures schedule for July at CSU

Between July 12-27, there will be several sidewalk and crosswalk closures across Colorado State University.
Lory Student Center and University Avenue
The sidewalks and bike paths will be closed near the Lory Student Center and University Avenue July 12-17 to install ADA access ramps in the area. See map for specific closed areas.
Hughes Way near Rec Fieldhouse
Sidewalks and crosswalks at Hughes Way near the Rec Fieldhouse will be closed July 14-27 to add ADA access ramps and street enhancements.
Hughes Way near Morgan Library
Sidewalks on the south and north side of Hughes Way near the Morgan Library parking lot entry will be closed July 20-26 to install ADA access ramps and to repour sidewalks.
Pitkin Street and Ellis Drive
The sidewalks and crosswalks at Pitkin Street and Ellis Drive near Heritage Arboretum will be closed July 21-27 to add ADA access ramps and street enhancements. Access through the Heritage Arboretum will also be closed at this time.
More information
For more information, contact the following Facilities Management staff Clay Tucker at (970) 217-0618 and Jason Weitzel at (970) 556-4926.