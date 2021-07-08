Sidewalk closures schedule for July at CSU

By

Between July 12-27, there will be several sidewalk and crosswalk closures across Colorado State University.

Lory Student Center and University Avenue

The sidewalks and bike paths will be closed near the Lory Student Center and University Avenue July 12-17 to install ADA access ramps in the area. See map for specific closed areas.

Library LSC E Univ Ave Closure Map

Hughes Way near Rec Fieldhouse

Sidewalks and crosswalks at Hughes Way near the Rec Fieldhouse will be closed July 14-27 to add ADA access ramps and street enhancements.

Hughes Way At The Field House Closure Map Rev

Hughes Way near Morgan Library

Sidewalks on the south and north side of Hughes Way near the Morgan Library parking lot entry will be closed July 20-26 to install ADA access ramps and to repour sidewalks.

Hughes Way At The Library Parking Lot Closure Map Rev

Pitkin Street and Ellis Drive

The sidewalks and crosswalks at Pitkin Street and Ellis Drive near Heritage Arboretum will be closed July 21-27 to add ADA access ramps and street enhancements. Access through the Heritage Arboretum will also be closed at this time.

Pitkin And Ellis Closure Map Rev

More information

For more information, contact the following Facilities Management staff Clay Tucker at (970) 217-0618 and Jason Weitzel at (970) 556-4926.

Tags assigned to this story

Facilities Management

CSU University Communications Staff

More posts by CSU University Communications Staff