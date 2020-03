While crews replace a water line to the Forestry Building, the sidewalk between Forestry and Wagar west of Amy Van Dyken Way will be closed, March 16-25. The sidewalk on the west side of Amy Van Dyken Way also will be closed during this time.

Pedestrians and bicyclists should detour to the west side of Wagar and Forestry.

For more information, contact Facilities Project Manager Barry Willier at (970) 567-6709.