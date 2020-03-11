In 2018, 158 U.S. law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. To ensure that their names – and the names of nearly 22,000 more – are never forgotten, Colorado State University Police Cpl. Alisha Zellner will ride her bike nearly 300 miles in three days in May.

Zellner will join another 2,500 law enforcement officers and their family members on a ride from New Jersey through Philadelphia and Baltimore to Washington, D.C., where the names of all the nation’s law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The Police Unity Tour is an annual ride dedicated to raising awareness of fallen officers. For Zellner, the ride has an even deeper meaning.

“In addition to remembering the names of officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, I ride to remember the names of officers who have taken their own lives while actively serving as a police officer,” she said. “The effects of secondary trauma, post traumatic stress disorder, and the stigma officers face that is a barrier to asking for mental health help are very real, and have a deep impact on law enforcement officers. The stories of those losses are often not shared.”

The May 10-13 ride will conclude at the memorial with a candlelight vigil typically attended by more than 50,000 people. During the ceremony, the name of every officer who died in the line of duty during 2019 will be read and added to the more than 21,910 names already on the memorial.

Two passions