Share your light at MLK events 2023

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Jan. 13, 2023.

Dear Ram Community:

Colorado State University is proud to join the nation on Monday in honoring the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on the holiday celebrating Dr. King’s legacy. The theme of this year’s celebration is Violence. Oppression. Isolation. Cannot. Endure. (V.O.I.C.E.).

We look forward to gathering with our fellow students, faculty and staff, and neighbors to honor Dr. King and unite our voices around common goals—stopping acts of racism and discrimination that harm and disadvantage others, and delivering the founding promises of freedom, justice and equality for all.

Join Us for the MLK Day March

Events begin at 11 a.m. with our annual march starting from Washington Park (301 Maple Street). From Washington Park, the march will head north to Cherry Street, west to Meldrum Street, and south back to campus, ending at the Lory Student Center. The route, approximately 1.3 miles, features several historical Black houses located on Meldrum Street.

Be Inspired by Panama Soweto, Nationally Acclaimed Poet and Political Activist

Following the march, we are especially excited to host keynote speaker Panama Soweto at Lory Student Center at 12:45 p.m. Soweto, an acclaimed spoken-word poet and political activist, played a key role in successfully leading a grassroots campaign to rename Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood to Central Park. Soweto also has a special connection to CSU; his grandfather was John W. Mosley, a Tuskegee Airman and CSU’s first Black football player.

Share Your Light

In addition to the march and the keynote, Fort Collins Neighborhood Services is inviting neighbors across Fort Collins to set battery-powered, tea light luminaries along sidewalks and driveways on select days as an act of remembrance and solidarity with the work of Dr. King, past civil rights leaders and those who continue to fight for social justice today. For more information and to request luminary materials to participate in the vigil, visit col.st/wwoX2.

Day of Service

We have partnered with Homeward Alliance again this year to provide them with winter accessories and clothing in addition to toiletry items. Please bring your donations to the Lory Student Center’s Theater between 7:30-8:00 a.m. and assist us through your service by helping to sort items (starting at 8 a.m.). We will have a special appearance by Cam the Ram! Transportation will be provided to Washington Park for the start of the march.

I want to express my appreciation to the MLK Day Committee, who dedicated their time and heart to making this year’s event a special experience for all of us. On behalf of Interim President Rick Miranda and Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Janice Nerger, we invite the entire CSU community to join us Monday and lend your V.O.I.C.E. in community and in honor of Dr. King.

Sincerely,

Kauline Cipriani

Vice President for Inclusive Excellence