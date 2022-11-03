Annual Shabbat 200 Dinner set for Nov. 11 at Lory Student Center

The dinner also has been recognized with an award from Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement (SLiCE), which provides an important link between students and their surrounding communities.

Organizers said that a part of the LSC kitchen will be koshered according to Jewish law and tradition, and then the meal will be prepared under the supervision of the Rabbi. This will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the LSC kitchen for anyone interested in observing. Contact Rabbi@colostate.edu for more information.

Pioneered by the Chabad Jewish Student Organization at SUNY Binghamton over 20 years ago, Shabbat 100, 200…1000 is perhaps the single most ambitious program to be launched by any Jewish student organization anywhere, according to organizers. The goal is to unite a diverse mass of students in a meaningful experience by providing the Chabad Shabbat dinner experience to a broader audience. To date, hundreds of colleges across America host these Shabbats.

“Shabbat 100…1000 has proven to be a potent catalyst for invigorating both Jewish life on campus and creating multicultural diversity,” said Rabbi Yerachmiel Gorelik, faculty advisor of Chabad Jewish Student Organization. “It has served as a portal to the campus community for thousands of students who were previously uninvolved in a discussion that stretches across three millennia.”