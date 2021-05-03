Several transportation projects planned for summer

Several projects are coming to CSU this summer to improve campus accessibility and transportation.
Here’s a rundown of the upcoming projects.
North-South Bikeway Network Trail Expansion at Monfort Quad
The trail on the east side of the Monfort Quad, running along the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, is going to be expanded as part of the Prairie Loop on campus to allow for two-way bike traffic. The project is estimated to begin in June.
Pitkin Street & Green Trail Roundabout
Construction of a roundabout at the junction of Pitkin Street and Green Trail near Braiden Hall and the Education Building is expected to begin this summer. The project aims to make the movement of bicycles and pedestrians more predictable, and slow down the speeds of bikes and scooters.
University Avenue and Green Trail physical barriers
Physical barriers to separate bikers and pedestrians are expected to be installed along the Green Trail to University Avenue road near the Lory Student Center Theater. The project will create a safer environment for walkers and people on wheels.
Foothills Campus Trail
The first formal trail on the Foothills Campus will connect the north side of the campus to the south side. This is part of an effort to provide more transportation options to and around the campus.