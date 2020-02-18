Several parking closures coming to campus

There are several parking closures that will impact Colorado State University’s campus in the coming weeks.

On Feb. 21, the entrance on the west side of TILT will be closed until April 21 rebuild the west-side ramp/entrance of TILT and reconfigure the ADA parking.

Additionally, the south entry to Parking Lot 215, near Ingersoll, will be closed Feb. 26 to March 1 to replace the drain pan; and the south entry to Parking Lot 230, near Edwards/Academic Village, will be closed Feb. 27 to March 1 to replace a drain pan, curb and gutter.

For more information and maps, visit source.colostate.edu/construction-and-parking.