Seven outstanding teachers to be honored at the 2020 Best Teacher Awards

“Dr. Geiss focuses on not only the intellectual development of his students but also their professional development. He helps them network to find jobs/positions and brings in community scientists from various industries to interface with the class. In this fashion, Dr. Geiss prepares his students to be well-rounded and effective members of the community that can give back. I’ve also seen students comment on how they want to continue the altruism that Dr. Geiss displays when they establish their careers. The fact that students want to emulate a teacher’s behavior/commitment is the ultimate ‘thank-you,’ in my opinion.”

—Dr. Jeffrey Wilusz, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology