Seminar to share preliminary results of CSU’s age-friendly assessment

The next seminar in the Healthy Aging Speaker Series, hosted by the Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging, will present preliminary results from Colorado State University’s gap analysis of age-friendliness and inclusivity within the campus community. The event is slated for noon on May 13 via Zoom.

Members of the CSU community and the public can register here.

The gap analysis, conducted in early spring 2021, involved a campus climate survey, distributed to the entire CSU community, as well as a targeted inventory delivered to 14 different departments across campus. Both assessments asked questions about CSU’s facilities, degree programs, support services, and more to evaluate the current climate and culture of age-friendliness and inclusivity at CSU. More than 2,900 faculty, staff, students and alumni participated in the campus climate survey.

This analysis comes as part of a larger national study, “Taking the Pulse of Age-Friendliness in Higher Education in the U.S. Today,” led by researchers from the University of Massachusetts Boston. The study sought the participation of universities across the U.S. to examine how colleges and universities can better support the needs and interests of age-diverse populations.