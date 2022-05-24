CSU In Photos
Take a look back at the final weeks of the Spring Sememster
published May 24, 2022
The energy on campus during the final few weeks of the Spring Semester at Colorado State University was unparalleled. It included visits from Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. John Hickenlooper as well as Four-Star Gen. James H. Dickinson. An alumnus headed to space, while a professor started a trek to Mount Everest base camp. It all reached its crescendo with graduation. Take a look back at just a few of the sights in the final installment of CSU in Photos for the school year.
Colorado State University, April 18, 2022
I Love CSU Day is a tradition in which the community gets the chance to celebrate all the things they love and appreciate about being a Ram. On April 18, Rams around the world celebrated all that connects us to the green and gold community.
Photos by CSU Photography
Powerhouse Energy Campus, April 19, 2022
CSU’s range of expertise in finding solutions to the climate crisis was on full display during a visit from U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper. The senator from Colorado and several staff members spent the morning at the Powerhouse Energy Campus, visiting with students and faculty, learning about research projects and touring the Engines and Energy Conversion Lab – home to, among other things, a newly donated 3.5-megawatt natural gas turbine. read more
Photo by Allison Vitt/CSU
Camp Guernsey, Wyoming April 21, 2022
More than 90 Colorado State University Army ROTC cadets traveled into rival territory to participate with University of Wyoming cadets in field training exercises at Camp Guernsey. In all, more than 150 cadets from the two universities took part in the weekend-long event, which provided training in marksmanship, land navigation and patrolling operations. read more
Photo by Joe A. Mendoza/CSU Photography
LSC Plaza, April 22, 2022
The Lory Student Center Plaza and ballroom were abuzz for E-Days, the annual senior design celebration for engineering students. One of the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering’s signature spring events, E-Days gives graduating seniors a chance to publicly showcase their projects while engaging with community, industry and prospective students. read more
Video by Russ Dickerson/CSU
Fort Collins, April 23, 2022
One of CSU’s oldest service traditions was back in person for its 25th year. The CSU community took part in “CSUnity: A National Volunteer Month CAMmunity Tradition,” a large-scale, one-day service event supporting the local community. read more
Photo by Joe A. Mendoza/CSU Photography
» The 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Tight End Selected— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) May 3, 2022
» The 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 @MountainWest Athlete Selected
» The 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Pick for the @AZCardinals
"With the 55th pick, the Arizona Cardinals select..."@Mcbtrey x #NextLevelRams pic.twitter.com/YQXpb0Gcy6
Las Vegas, April 29, 2022
With family and friends, CSU tight end Trey McBride watched as he was drafted 55th overall by the Arizona Cardinals. The All-American and Mackey Award winner as the NCAA’s best tight end has become the sixth ex-CSU tight end/wide receiver on a current NFL roster. read more
Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 27, 2022
Before dawn, mission commander and CSU alumnus Kjell Lindgren, pilot Bob Hines, mission specialist Jessica Watkins of Lafayette, Colorado, and mission specialist Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency successfully launched to the International Space Station on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. read more
Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA
Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, May 3, 2022
After nearly three years of construction, the new home for state-of-the-art research, learning, innovation and collaboration opened to the public, with tours for students, faculty and members of Colorado’s agricultural community. read more
Photo by Joe A. Mendoza/CSU Photography
Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, May 4, 2022
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis toured CSU’s new Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building, a day after the facility’s grand opening. He met with students, researchers, Nutrien representatives and administrators. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Clark Building, May 5, 2022
Yes, it’s finally happening. After more than 50 years, the Clark Building, the most heavily utilized academic building on the Fort Collins main campus, is getting a makeover. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Sherwood Forest, May 6, 2022
Professor Joel Berger has traveled around the globe studying species in the Arctic, Bhutan, Mongolia and Namibia. Now, the renowned wildlife conservation biologist is heading to Mount Everest for the “World’s Highest Climate Summit.” read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, May 11-13, 2022
As approximately 5,400 students moved out of the halls during Finals Week, many realized they had more stuff than they were able to take with them. Students were encouraged to store items on campus/with local storage companies or donate them. Housing & Dining Services coordinated and staffed Donation Stations. Large trucks were in place for three days, with volunteers collecting and sorting tons of gently used reusable items that were donated to local and regional charities and organizations, including the Salvation Army, Goodwill, ChairTableHome LLC, Centennial BOCES, and the St. Francis Center.
Photos by Housing & Dining Services
Colorado State University, May 13-15, 2022
Nearly 6,000 students celebrated the culmination of their academic journey, taking their last steps as students and their first as alumni of Colorado State University. see more
Photos by CSU Photography
Moby Arena, May 14, 2022
Graduates of the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering heard commencement remarks on May 14 from one of their own: U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, Commander of U.S. Space Command, who graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1985. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography