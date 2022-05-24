CSU In Photos

Colorado State University, May 11-13, 2022

As approximately 5,400 students moved out of the halls during Finals Week, many realized they had more stuff than they were able to take with them. Students were encouraged to store items on campus/with local storage companies or donate them. Housing & Dining Services coordinated and staffed Donation Stations. Large trucks were in place for three days, with volunteers collecting and sorting tons of gently used reusable items that were donated to local and regional charities and organizations, including the Salvation Army, Goodwill, ChairTableHome LLC, Centennial BOCES, and the St. Francis Center.

Photos by Housing & Dining Services