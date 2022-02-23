What it takes for a CSU librarian to support learning on Semester at Sea

Last month, Colorado State University librarian Monica Latham embarked on a three-month long voyage around the world as part of Semester at Sea, a multi-country study abroad program run in partnership between CSU and the non-profit Institute for Shipboard Education.

As the ship’s resident librarian, Latham has a unique opportunity to make students’ international learning experiences engaging and informed.

As CSU’s research and learning hub, the Libraries’ involvement with Semester at Sea reflects how interdepartmental collaboration can create positive student experiences through expanding access to materials and meeting the needs of instructors and students alike.

During the semester, students take classes in a variety of disciplines, with over 70 classes offered on board that allow them to study and sightsee.

For spring 2022, the ship’s voyage will span over 100 days across Europe, a “Mediterranean Exploration,”beginning in Italy and stopping in 13 countries until docking in Germany. Course offerings are tailored to students and range anywhere from anthropology to nutrition to political science, which requires a broad range of learning materials.