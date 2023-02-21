Seeds of service
Roots of the Peace Corps can be traced to CSU
published Feb. 20, 2023
More than 240,000 Americans have served in the Peace Corps, the country’s flagship international service program. Colorado State University has a long history with the program, dating back to 1961 when researchers Pauline Birky-Kreutzer and Maurice Albertson published one of the original feasibility studies that led to the creation of the organization dedicated to international development and cooperation by President John F. Kennedy.
In celebration of CSU’s commitment to the Peace Corps, SOURCE is looking back at its roots and its future.
Peace Corps Tribute Garden to celebrate CSU’s contributions
Groundbreaking ceremony | 3 p.m. on March 1 | Lawn west of the Lory Student Center Theatre
The Peace Corps’ roots at CSU
