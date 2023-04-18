Sedgwick County: Aidan Hettler – Business Administration

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Aidan Hettler

Educational status: Business, concentrations in Supply Chain Management and Organization and Innovation Management (Fall 2021 graduate)

Why I chose CSU: After my first time visiting CSU as a senior in high school, I knew CSU was the place for me. The energy of the campus, friendliness of all who I met, and the purpose of the university all spoke to me and aligned with my values.

Favorite thing about CSU: Undoubtedly the people. I have met such incredible people at CSU who come from various backgrounds and experiences that enriched my experience at CSU, and expanded my own understanding of the world around me.

Clubs/organizations in college: College of Business Dean’s Student Leadership Council

Scholarships/awards in college: Herbert Family Scholarship, Colorado Merit Scholarship, Management Department Scholarship

Favorite achievement: During my junior year at CSU, I was fortunate to be able to create the College of Business Integrity Forum, where we focused on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and it’s intersectionality in business. It took a lot of collaboration from the Dean’s Student Leadership Council, external stakeholders, and several people across the university to pull it off, but it was something I was very proud of coordinating.

Career goals: I strive to be a change agent in the healthcare industry. Right now I am working as the CEO of a rural healthcare system in Sedgwick County, Colorado. In this role I am focused on revitalizing our long term care business, to ensure that we are poised to provide the highest quality care to those who need it most in this medically underserved area. Beyond that, healthcare has so many opportunities to evolve and improve for the people we serve, from quality to cost to overall satisfaction with experiences, we are at a pivotal time in the industry, and I look forward to be a part of the change we need.

Favorite instructor: Bill Shuster is hands down my favorite instructor at the university. His expansive knowledge and commitment to his students is incredible, and a huge asset to the university. If I hadn’t met Bill, my college experience would have been far different, and I would not have had the opportunity to engage in critical experiential learning that he pioneered in the college.

Something people should know about Sedgwick County: Sedgwick County is a fantastic place to live. The area boasts quiet, rural living that allows you the time to pursue your own passions on your own time.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: As someone (from Pennsylvania) who wasn’t born in the west, I always loved how mountain towns would paint letters on the sides of the mountains outside of town to show support for their local schools or other organizations. For that reason, the annual hike to the A was always something I enjoyed.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Music City Hot Chicken. Hands down. Best chicken sandwich I have ever had, and they boast a great selection of drinks as well.

Quirky fact about you: I think if people took a look at me, they would have absolutely no idea that I was raised on a farm. I grew up taking care of livestock, operating heavy machinery, repairing said machinery, and so on. Definitely a side of me that nobody would suspect at first glance.

I’d like to thank: Patrice Palmer for being the change agent that business so desperately needs. They are doing such an amazing job delivering impactful and timely conversations regarding inequities and other injustices in business. I had the great honor of learning from them during my time at CSU, and during my time curating the Integrity Forum. They are an asset to not only the institution, but the business world at large. I hope to continue learning from Patrice in my new role as an alumni through our connections on social media and other mediums.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Attending CSU taught me how to face adversity head on and overcome it in life. At CSU we are taught how to recognize adversity and turn it into an opportunity by utilizing the tools that we’re educated on through our coursework and individual disciplines.