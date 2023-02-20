Second floor of CSU Bookstore closed until May in next phase of LSC revitalization

As of Feb. 20, the top level of the CSU Bookstore has been closed for renovations, and beginning March 6, much of the outdoor area along the northeast side of the Lory Student Center, north of the LSC Plaza, will be closed off for a transformer replacement project.

Both areas are expected to reopen by spring commencement.

The LSC doors on that northeast side, near the CSU Bookstore’s second-floor entrance, will also be blocked off the week of March 6, so pedestrians will have to use alternate exits/entrances. The adjacent north interior stairwell will also remain closed through the spring semester.

“We want to strongly encourage people to use the main stairs near the LSC information desk,” said project manager Tracey Abel of facilities management. “Accessibility remains a top priority during this project.”

She added that all products and services offered by the Bookstore will still be available but will be consolidated on the bottom level, which was remodeled last year.

There will still be a pedestrian route between the LSC Plaza and the parking lots northeast of the LSC, although access will be routed around the area closed for the transformer project. The west doors of the Engineering Building will remain open.

On the north side of the LSC’s third floor, the ballrooms, University Club and Aspen Grille will remain closed into the summer, Abel said.

The LSC revitalization project is expected to be complete in time for the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year.