Second CSU Speaks: Where science meets community

Science in Action is inviting researchers from all around Colorado State University to present at a “TED Talk”-like interdisciplinary conference at New Belgium Brewery, April 18, 1-5 p.m.

Please submit a jargon-free abstract (300 words) describing the 15-minute talk that you would like to give to a broad audience at New Belgium by Feb. 10.

CSU Speaks encourages graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and professors across the university to present their work to the public in an easily accessible format. This event will serve three important purposes: 1) encouraging scientists to communicate their work in a clear, jargon-free manner to members of their community, 2) showcasing CSU research, thereby gaining community support for science and research funding and 3) developing connections between scientific organizations and the local community.

This is an opportunity to share your research with the Fort Collins community, help involve people in the work we do, and make some new friends in the process. We welcome abstracts of both empirical and philosophical natures to showcase the diverse body of research that is happening at CSU. Investigators at all stages are encouraged to submit an abstract.