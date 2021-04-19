Second building at CSU Spur hits major construction milestone

The final steel beam is scheduled to be placed on the second building at the CSU Spur campus at 11 a.m. on April 20, signaling a major construction milestone for the Colorado State University System project. The moment – called a “topping out” – will be captured via livestream.

The Terra building will open several of its spaces in January and is one of three buildings at the CSU Spur campus at the future National Western Center in Denver. The other two will also be completed in 2022: the Vida building in January, and the Hydro building following in September. Vida “topped out” in February.

The CSU Spur campus is focused on providing unique education opportunities – a place where K-12 students and families will find inspiration, researchers can collaborate on important issues, professionals will find space for meetings and events, and students from all three CSU System institutions (CSU, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global) can connect with real-life experiences that complement their degree programs.

“This is an exciting milestone for Colorado State University as Spur represents an unprecedented opportunity for us to fulfill our land-grant commitment to Colorado,” said James Pritchett, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and director of the Colorado Agricultural Experiment Station. “We look forward to engaging with new audiences and diverse partners across a variety of educational programs and research initiatives.”

The 60,000 sq. ft. Terra building is focused on food and agriculture and will be home to programs that allow the public to interact with food production and understand where food comes from. Programs housed within the Terra building will promote agricultural literacy and lifelong learning, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, enhance the health and well-being of communities, and advance the sustainability of our urban and rural food systems.